Shafa energy launch new lubricant products to boost Nigeria’s transport services 

Shafa Energy, on Wednesday unveiled new lubricants products: Shafa Doki and Shafa Shanu as part of its mandate to ensuring that Nigerian motorists, businesses, and industries have access to lubricants that are not only reliable and efficient but also affordable.

Speaking during the products launch in Abuja on Wednesday, Yakubu Maishanu, Chairman/CEO, AYM Shafa Holdings said that the launch of the new lubricants, represents yet another stride in the company’s commitment to deliver quality and impactful solutions to its customers and the nation at large.

According to him, the products were birthed due to the desire to address the challenges faced by Nigerian motorists and industrial machinery users such as frequent engine breakdowns, high maintenance costs, and difficulty in identifying reliable products in the market.

“At Shafa Energy, we take pride in being more than a company, we are a solution provider. We have always sought to address real challenges facing Nigerians, especially in the critical areas of energy, transportations, and industry which are vital to the growth and stability of our economy.

“This launch is a continuation of that mission: ensuring that Nigerian motorists, businesses, and industries have access to lubricants that are not only reliable and efficient but also affordable.

“We recognize that the Nigerian market needed more than just any lubricants. It needed products tailored to our unique environment, products that could withstand the challenges posed by Nigeria’s roads, climate, and industrial demands while remaining cost-effective ” he said.

He explained that the lubricants are designed to reduce wear and tear, extend engine life, and minimize the cost of maintenance.

“The lubricants we are launching today are therefore more than just products; they are enablers of Nigeria’s progress.

“We understand the importance of efficiency and reliability. With Shafa Doki and Shafa Shanu, we are addressing these issues head-on.”

Also speaking at the event, Hafsat Ambursa, executive director of commercial department assured that the products, being ‘purely Nigerian made’ would serve the need of motorists in the country.

According to her, the products are prove of the company’s commitment to promoting quality.

Share