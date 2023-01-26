Seminar to focus on how entrepreneurs can navigate a tough economy

Halisi Consults, a business consulting firm in Lagos, is hosting a business seminar with business leaders across different industries, to help entrepreneurs navigate through a tough economy and build a thriving business.

The Halisi Business Seminar, themed ‘Building Resilience In Uncertain Times: Growth Strategies for 2023,’ will take place on January 28th, 2023 at 11 am at Victoria Crown Plaza, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The seminar will provide practical solutions and strategies for businesses to navigate a tough economy, how to stand out from the crowd and achieve growth in 2023. There will also be a panel discussion on how SMES can access financing opportunities.

“We understand the challenges entrepreneurs face in today’s economy, and we want to provide them with the tools and strategies they need to succeed,” said Tolani Thomas, Founder of Halisi Consults. “We are excited to bring together a diverse group of experts to share their knowledge and experience with attendees.”

The seminar will feature a lineup of expert speakers, including Tolani Thomas, the Founder of Halisi Consults and convener of the event; Muyiwa Faulkner, co-founder of BlackCopper; Bolu Essien, media manager for West Africa at Mondelez & creative entrepreneur; Azeez Badru, group head of investment & portfolio at TrustBanc Group Limited; Yinka Onigbinde, business director at 360 Hubspot; Oluremi Martins, founder of Natural Girl Wigs; Aderinsola Ominrin, CEO of Sola Soles and Startup Space; Feranmi Ajetomobi, co-founder of Ni Fries and Boluwatife Olojo, head of marketing at Payhippo.

Halisi Consults is a business development and consulting company that provides solutions to start-ups, small and medium-scale businesses in Nigeria.