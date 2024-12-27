SBI Media secures top spot in RECIMA ranking

Rotimi Bankole, Chief Executive Officer of SBI Media

SBI Media has secured third spot in the 2023 Research Company Evaluating the Media Agency Industry, RECMA rankings. The, according to the SBI Media demonstrates its extraordinary resilience and growth despite prevailing macroeconomic challenges.

The RECMA report, according to the statement highlights SBI Media’s exceptional 146% three-year growth rate and a robust 10% year-on-year growth, achieved against the backdrop of economic uncertainties, including inflationary pressures and currency volatility affecting the value of the Naira.

In response to the RECMA rankings, Rotimi Bankole, CEO of SBI Media, reflected on the achievement with pride and a renewed commitment to excellence:

In the statement he said “We are deeply honored by this recognition, which underscores the impact of our innovative approach to solving complex challenges for brands and businesses. This milestone is a testament to the dedication and creativity of our team, the trust of our partners, and the strength of our proprietary model that focuses on delivering value through strategic solutions.”

Bankole emphasized that this achievement is dedicated to the agency’s top-tier and baseline partners, as well as its global team members and affiliates spanning Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States. He reiterated SBI Media’s mission to build Africa’s largest independent communication powerhouse by leveraging its expertise in digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and advanced media strategy and buying capabilities.

