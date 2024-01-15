Roger Adou appointed new MD of FrieslandCampina WAMCO

Roger Adou has been appointed managing director of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC effective January 1, 2024. He will report to Ali Khan, president, Middle East, Pakistan and Africa Business Group (MEPA) but based in Lagos, Nigeria.

He succeeds Ben Langat who after a seven-year tenure in FrieslandCampina has exited to pursue his career outside the company. Adou joined FrieslandCampina in 2019.

Before his new appointment, he was the regional director for FrieslandCampina West Africa, overseeing a region comprising 18 countries in West and Central Africa, spanning Senegal to the Republic of Congo.

With over 21 years of experience in the FMCG industry in Africa, Adou is a seasoned business leader adept at managing multicultural and diverse teams.

Before FrieslandCampina, he amassed extensive experience in the beverage industry, having worked with The Coca-Cola Company, the Castel Group, a prominent beverage and bottling company for major brands including Coca-Cola, Diageo, Heineken and Suntory, listed in many markets with operations in 21 African countries.

Adou has worked in several countries, including Mali, Niger, Senegal, Benin, Togo, and Cote d’Ivoire. “Known for creating cohesive and victorious teams, he infuses organizations with transformational energy.

“He is a commercially astute individual with strategic and operational proficiency, championing the significance of Excellence in Execution for achieving commendable business outcomes,” the statement said.

Roger Adou holds a Master of Science from ESCA Business School of the INP-HB of Yamoussoukro, Cote d’Ivoire, and an Executive MBA from HEC Paris, France.

He is also certified by the London Business School, UK. His leadership has garnered recognition, as evidenced by his three-time nomination in the Top 200 Choiseul African Leaders under 40 in the Business Sector by the eminent French think tank “Choiseul Institute”.

“We warmly welcome Roger Adou and wish him huge success in his new role,” Moyo Ajekigbe, Chairman, board of directors, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC.

“We are confident his strategic vision and industry expertise will drive growth and continued success for the company. We express our appreciation to Ben Langat for his contributions and wish him the very best in the next phase of his career.”

Commenting on his appointment, Roger expressed enthusiasm about the challenges and opportunities ahead, stating, “I am truly honored and excited about leading the Company to attain new heights of success and eagerly anticipate the journey ahead.”

“With a commitment to excellence, I look forward to steering the Company as we continue to nourish Nigerians with high-quality and affordable dairy nutrition, now and in the future.”

FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC is a leading dairy company and an affiliate of Royal FrieslandCampina, The Netherlands.

The company consistently provides high-quality dairy nutrition through its iconic brands, Peak, Three Crowns, Coast, Olympic, and NuNu.