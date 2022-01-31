RIDA deepens social impact and attracts endorsements

RIDA Herbal Bitters has demonstrated its social impact on consumers as users have revealed the benefits of the product. This was after Green Mondays, a network of people, committed to ensuring a healthier and wealthier society, carried out a survey in some states, according to a statement.

The survey showed about 16,000 beneficiaries nationwide receiving RIDA Herbal Bitters for personal use. It has gone through different levels of testing to ensure that it is made of the highest quality thereby ensuring safety, efficacy, and quick-acting.

“The excitement among consumers was palpable as everyone involved shared how they felt when given the premium herbal product and also took advantage of basic medical checks and free counselling,” said Temitope Akinyemi, Managing Director, Marvel Natural Products, producers of RIDA Bitters in the statement.

While reeling out unique contents that stand the product out, Akinyemi said “RIDA is a perfect blend of carefully selected Herb and Root Extracts to help people live healthy daily. RIDA Bitters does the key work of eliminating Oxidative Stress.”

According to her, RIDA Bitters contain properties that are effective for general wellbeing and detoxification. It is also very effective in relieving stress and body pains, as well as prevention of malaria and typhoid, high blood pressure, diabetes, arthritis, and more.

She added that RIDA Herbal Bitters helps to increase the body’s levels of antioxidants and decrease the formation of free radicals, and so helps the body begin to recover and repair whatever damage was earlier done to it, keeping the body healthy, fit, and full of life.

According to her, from Lagos to Osogbo through Akure, Sokoto, and Port Harcourt, it was fun-filled with excitement as people thronged the centres and took advantage of the programme.

Temitope Balogun and Olaoluwa Akanji Davies from Lagos, could not contain their joy as they shared their testimonies. Also, Davies, stated that he had troubles controlling the irregular passage of urine. According to him, his story changed after he started using RIDA Herbal Bitters as recommended, the statement said.