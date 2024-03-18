Ramadan: Aspira gifts Viva Hampers

As Ramadan, the holy month of fasting and reflection begins, Aspira Nigeria Limited, a top manufacturer, has introduced the Viva-Ramadan gift hampers to foster the spirit of generosity and community during this sacred period.

The organisation also announced the expansion of its Ramadan gifting initiative to include Southern states in Nigeria, alongside its ongoing efforts in the Northern region.

According to the organisation, the initiative aims to extend joy and goodwill to households, neighborhoods, and retailers across both the Northern and Southern states of Nigeria.

“We are delighted to announce the extension of our Ramadan gifting initiative to include the Southern states of Nigeria,” said Santhosh Kumar Nair, chief marketing officer of Aspira Nigeria Limited.

“Ramadan is a time for unity and compassion, and we are committed to spreading happiness and support to families across the nation.”

The Viva-Ramadan Gift Hampers, which include Viva detergent renowned for its exceptional cleaning power, alongside other household essentials, are tailored to meet the needs of families during the month-long observance of Ramadan.

“Our Viva-Ramadan Gift Hampers symbolize our appreciation for the loyalty and support of our customers,” stated Lynda Aguocha, advertising head at Aspira Nigeria Limited.

“We are confident that these gestures will bring joy and comfort to households, fostering a sense of community and togetherness.”

The expansion of the Viva Detergent Ramadan Giveaways campaign underscores Aspira’s unwavering commitment to supporting families and communities during significant periods.

Customers across Nigeria are encouraged to participate in the spirit of sharing and giving throughout the holy month of Ramadan.