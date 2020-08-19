Private sector operator boosts ICT in Asaba as Okowa commissions Westgate Center

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has commissioned a Westgate ICT Centre in the state capital, Asaba and restated the desire of his administration to continue to provide the enabling environment for investment to thrive.

The Westgate Technologies centre has a 600 capacity Computer Based Test (CBT) centre, retail shop, training centre among others, according to a statment.

Okowa who was represented by the Commissioner for Science and Technology, Matthew Itsekiri described the Westgate ICT centre as inspirational while noting that the government is proud to be associated with the achievement of Westgate.

He said the presence of the hub in Asaba will save government the cost of going to Lagos and other parts of the world for standard ICT products.

“We are pleased to have this here, it will save us cost of going to Lagos for ICT products which was not the case before now. As a government, we are ready to make Delta State a smart city in terms of ICT. I call on private entrepreneurs to support this drive in the development of ICT,” he said.

Chairman of Westgate Technologies Store, Casmir Ezeudu in a remark, said in the statement that the centre will not just sell products but meaningfully contribute to the growth of the host community.

Ezeudu promised that the company will train 2,000 students drawn from public schools in ICT free of charge, and organise technology summit for youths within the host communities to develop their talents.

“Most of our employees will drawn from here. And for a start, there will be free computer training for 2,000 students drawn from public schools because we want to assist those who ordinarily cannot afford these facilities,” he said.

According to the statement, partners like Intel, HP, Crown, APC, OMEN, Canon, among others pledged their continued partnership with Westgate Technology to move the State and ICT to a level where it will not only boast the economy of the state but the country at large.