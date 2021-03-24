Prime Foods launches zero-calorie Omnia Vitamin Water

Prime Foods and Beverages Nigeria Limited has launched zero-calorie Omnia Vitamin Water into the Nigerian market to provide Nigerians with their daily vitamins requirements.

Omnia Vitamin water is unique innovation water that is produced from premium and high-quality materials, ingredients, and natural sources and contains 99percent water infused with vitamins.

“We noticed that lots of people are not into drinking water effectively, so we decided to produce water that is infused with vitamins to provide our daily requirements,” Alexis Odenigbo, general manager, Prime Foods and Beverages said during the launch.

“Omina Vitamin is the first zero-calorie drink in the country. The outcome has been encouraging since we launched,” she said.

She noted that the health benefits of Omina vitamin water cannot be overemphasis and that it is very affordable for all Nigerians.

She added that the vitamin water comes in five variants – apple, pineapple, black currant, strawberry, and orange.

“We aim to continue to promote the progress of highly nutritious and innovative products, advance global health, prosperity, and welfare, and secure diminishing human health through a changed consumption culture, which is exactly what we have achieved with Omnia Vitamin water,” she said.

Omnia Vitamin water, according to her, provides health benefits of water and more, helps replenish lost micronutrients, keeps you hydrated and energized at lower calories, and provide antioxidants to protect the body.

Similarly, Olajumoke Akinsanya, a public health physician, noted that the human body uses water in all its cells, organs, and tissues to help regulate temperature and maintain other bodily functions.

She stated that the Omina vitamin water helps promotes weight loss, improve skin colour and contains vitamin B, C – that help in building and boosting body immunity, improve brain levels among others.

“Omnia vitamin water is a better and healthier alternative than any other carbonated drink in the market today,” Akinsanya said.

Speaking also, Adebisi Adekunle Sogunle, legal adviser and company’s secretary said the vitamin-infused water has immense health benefits.

“It is two in one. Our bodies need both vitamins and water daily for proper functioning. It is packaged in a way that you have the same taste as when you take carbonated drinks,” he said.

Omnia water is available in 75cl pet bottle and 19 litres dispenser bottle and pre-filled Holy Communion cups (individual communion cups pre-filled with content for use during Communion services).