Pitcher releases 2020 Shortlist ahead of award festival

The Pitcher Awards, the new pan-African benchmark for creative excellence, has revealed the shortlisted entries in all categories for its 2020 edition. The final winners will be announced on the 4th of July 2020 at the Pitcher Awards show.

The Pitcher Awards Show is the crowning event of the Pitcher Festival of Creativity, which will take place from the 2nd to the 4th of July, 2020. The Pitcher Awards 4 main categories were judged by 3 juries: Heritage, Channel, and Innovation.

The Heritage category jury judged entries in Film, Audio, Print, Design, Branded Content and Outdoor, including Installations and Activations.

The Channel category jury judged entries in Use of Media, Use of Data, Use of Insights and Strategy, PR and Reputation Management and Integrated Campaigns; while the Innovation category looked at works in Social Media, Messaging, Devices and Novel Ideas, in addition to the Pitcher for Good category.

Special awards include Advertising Agency of the Year, Media Agency of the Year, Digital Agency of the Year and Advertiser of the Year. Apart from the Advertiser of the Year, the other special awards are based on cumulative points garnered by the agency.

The agency of the year is the agency with the highest cumulative points across the entire awards category.

The Media agency of the year is the agency with the most points in the Channel category and the Digital Agency of the Year is the agency that scores the highest in the Innovation category.

The points allocation is as follows: 1 point for shortlist, 3 for bronze, 6 for silver, 12 for gold and good and 24 points for grand prix. The shortlist includes entries from across Africa. You can see the list of the shortlisted works at www.pitcherfestival.com.

Nnamdi Ndu, CEO of CHINI Africa, organizers of the Pitcher Awards, said concerning the shortlist “It’s year 3 of Pitcher Awards and the first time that we have opened entries to countries outside West and Central Africa.

“This shortlist reflects our hope that one day, soon, creatives across Africa will begin to work with each other across national boundaries, so that the value of the work of each one will be a sum of the diversity of all us.”

Due to restrictions on gathering imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pitcher Awards Show will be streamed online and broadcast on television.

To watch the awards show online, join the creative community at www.pitcherfestival.com by 4:30pm on 4July, 2020.

TV broadcast will be on by 4:30 July, 2020 on TVC News (DSTV Channel 418; GoTV Channel 45; StarTimes Channel 307; Play TV Channel 190; Starsat Channel 270 & Sky UK Channel 515 and 6:30pm on 4 July 2020 on TVC Entertainment -GoTV Channel 27; StarTimes Channel 121; Play TV Channel 801; Terrestrial UHF 49

The Pitcher Festival is open to everyone to participate and is free.