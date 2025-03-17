PEARL Awards Nigeria has appointed UPTICOMM Marketing Company Limited, a foremost marketing communication company, as the official Sponsorship Marketing Consultants for the 30th anniversary of the PEARL Awards.

A release from the Awards Secretariat in Lagos stated that the announcement followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the two organisations last week.

According to the statement Tayo Orekoya, President/CEO of PEARL Awards, noted that the choice of UPTICOMM as the Marketing Consultants was based on its track record as well as shared values of integrity and result-oriented performance.

Orekoya added that the PEARL Awards, which had its first edition in 1995, has come a long way and has stood the test of time in the Nigerian Capital Market over the years.

In his response, Segun McMedal, Managing Director of UPTICOMM, appreciated the Central Working Committee and Secretariat of PEARL Awards Nigeria for the trust and confidence reposed in his team to deliver. He promised that his firm would deliver on their mandate given that PEARL is a brand that has benefited a lot of companies and the occasion of the 30th Anniversary is a most opportune time for corporate Nigeria to reciprocate the gestures through sponsorship of the events.

