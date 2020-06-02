Paga unveils new donation platform in response to Covid-19

Paga, mobile money company, has announced the launch of Donate.ng — a donation platform and subsidiary of Paga, created to connect credible charitable causes and organisations to support and donation while elevating their efforts in providing help to the most vulnerable in the society.

Donate.ng is one of the many initiatives Paga has adopted in its mission to make life possible for Nigerians. Through Donate.ng, everyone in Nigeria and around the world can lend a helping hand to combat challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and positively impact the world, one donation at a time.

Speaking on the mission of Donate.ng, Folakemi Falodun, General Manager, Digital Financial Services at Paga in a statement said “We want to foster a world where living is giving. At Paga, we value giving back to the societies we operate in and through Donate.ng, we want to make a difference by creating a platform where more people can lend a hand easily.”

“Paga will ensure that donations are securely made on Donate.ng using local or international cards, Paga wallet or bank transfers. During this pandemic, Paga will be supporting each organisation on the platform by donating an additional 10% of every amount donated to each course. In addition, to ensure that the donations go to those that need it the most, Paga will process all donations free of charge”.

The platform was launched with three essential causes targeting the COVID-19 pandemic. These charities include Flying Doctors Nigeria, Dr Ameyo Stella Adadevoh (DRASA) Health Trust and Kinabuti and Friends.

Flying Doctors Nigeria, is foremost medical emergency service in Nigeria, that specializes in air ambulances, medevac, medico-logistics services, remote site medical solutions services, medical infrastructural development and medical training services. The organisaiton recently developed new mobile testing centres that allow health workers to test patients for COVID-19, significantly reducing the cost of procuring PPEs and the risk of getting infected. They are partnering with Donate.ng to raise money to develop more of these test centres and deploy to more locations across the country.

Dr Ameyo Stella Adadevoh (DRASA) Health Trust is a public health organization, established in memory of Nigeria’s Ebola heroine, the late Dr Ameyo Stella Adadevoh, to protect the health of Nigerians. To date, they have trained more than 1,100 health workers to become champions of preventing the spread of infectious diseases; empowered 500 youth to become ambassadors of health and hygiene in their schools and communities and reached 30 states across Nigeria. Through this partnership, they want to raise money to train 500 health workers to fight COVID-19, the statement further said.

Kinabuti and Friends is an NGO set a few years ago to help provide food, shelter and clothing for the less privileged around us. Since the pandemic, they have been feeding vulnerable families in poor communities around Lagos. They are partnering with Donate.ng to raise N1.8m to feed the next 610 families worst hit by the economic effect of this pandemic, the statement said.