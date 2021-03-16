Our vision is to encourage, nurture and build talents among children – Cadbury MD

In this interview, she explains why the foremost FMCG Company embarked on the Bourn Factor initiative. She said Cadbury Bournvita is committed to providing the right nourishment for children to enjoy

The second edition of the Bourn Factor Initiative was just concluded with the prize-giving ceremony. Tell us about the programme and its objectives?

The Bourn Factor programme was developed to enable children from schools across the country to showcase their talent, compete and win prizes for their schools while raising money towards a social cause. As a nutritious cocoa-based food drink fortified with key vitamins D, B2, B9, and B12 for the healthy development of children, we take all aspects of their growth seriously. It was only fitting that we would develop an initiative that emphasises the principles of recycling and impact – themes that are critical for the 21st century – in addition to the school curriculum.

How do schools participate in the programme?

Schools that want to participate are required to accumulate a minimum of 30,000 points from returning empty jars and sachets of Bournvita. Any school that meets or exceeds this number qualifies for the second round. Qualifying schools then share with us a three to- five- minute recorded video of a performance by the students. These videos are reviewed by our panel of judges who select the top three entries based on performance and teamwork.

What void does the Bourn Factor initiative seek to bridge in Nigeria’s socio-economic development?

We want to bridge a few gaps with the Bourn Factor programme. One is to encourage important soft skills and character building in children—collaboration, selfless giving. We want to encourage and showcase students with extracurricular talents beyond academics as we recognise that not all students excel in academics. We also know that schools have projects that need funding and the prize money will support such projects.

Last year, we worked with the first prize-winning school to set up an ICT facility and helped the second prize winner renovate their school. We supported the third winner to set up a playground and a borehole.

During the first edition in 2019, 183 schools entered the competition and submitted over 800,000 jars and product wrappers. In 2020, due to the disruption in the school resumption schedule, we had only 163 participating schools. However, despite the lower number in participating schools, we received over 2.7 million jars and product wrappers. This shows us how much these schools believe in the Bourn Factor scheme, and most importantly, reminds us how much more we need to do.

What impact monitoring measures have been established to keep abreast of the schools’ progress after prizes have been given?

Our work with the schools continues long after the presentation of prizes. For us, these winners represent millions of Nigerian children who, if given the opportunity, will add value to Nigeria’s growth. Consequently, we have a number of initiatives that support teachers and parents to encourage these children in nurturing their talents and building their dreams.

One way we will do this, is to work with this edition’s winning schools to donate products to orphanages of their choice, within their States. This is in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and our corporate social responsibility (CSR) policy that seeks to build sustainable communities.

By doing this, we can inculcate in the children, the habit of selfless giving, which ties in with our nutrition and healthy lifestyle project, currently managed by Helen Keller International (HKI).

In this second edition, the top three schools are situated outside Lagos State. Why do you think this is the case? Have you noticed any differences in engagements amongst the different geographies?

We cannot state why, but we are grateful for the participation of the schools. We received entries from schools across the country and ensured objectivity in the selection of the winners. These schools must have showcased some exceptional talents and exceeded expectations. That is what this is about – rewarding exceptional talent and encouraging teamwork and giving. We appreciate all the schools that sent in their entries.

What is the long-term vision for the Bourn Factor programme? How long would it run, and should we expect any expansion in its scope?

Our vision is to create a culture of community and social awareness amongst children and encourage nurturing and building talents. As part of the programme, we encourage the schools to give to less privileged children or contribute to a social cause. That way, they are aware of the privileges they have and their broader roles in society.

Are there any alignments between the nutritional proposition of Cadbury’s Bournvita and the Bourn Factor initiative?

Cadbury Bournvita is committed to providing the right nourishment for children to enable them pursue their dreams. Cadbury Bournvita is fortified with key vitamins and minerals for the healthy development of children.

Education, whether formal, in the classroom, or informal, outside of the school walls, is a critical aspect of the child’s development. We are passionate about educational development and have created, at different points, a variety of programmes targeting specific concepts that feed into the 360-degree development of the child. Some of our other initiatives include Bournvita Magic Flight, Bournvita School Programme, and Cadbury Bournvita Tech Boot Camp. We want to continue supporting the mental wellbeing of our children.

Cadbury is known as one of the most resilient FMCG companies in Nigeria. Despite the challenges of 2020, the Company maintained its commitment to the schools. What should your fans expect in 2021 with respect to socio-economic impact and innovation?

We will consolidate on our impact through the Bourn Factor programme in the past two years, with the third edition. We are keen to receive submissions from the many schools that choose to participate. We will continue to come up with more ways to delight and nourish our consumers. With our Cadbury heritage, we will continue to focus on initiatives that promote the mental wellbeing of our children.