OPay debunks offering lending services

OPay digital service limited, a fintech bank, has debunked the claim that it offers lending services to interested and unsuspecting loan seekers who are told to apply for loans via its app as reported in social media blogs.

The digital service provider explicitly stated that it does not offer loans or provide any lending service to consumers.

According to the firm, it is a digital financial institution with numerous services such as free transfers, utility, and bill payments, debit cards, and rewards on transactions.

“Our attention has been drawn to some social media blogs requesting interested and unsuspecting loan seekers to apply for loans via the OPay app. We wish to explicitly state that OPay Digital Services Limited does not offer loans or provide any lending service to consumers. We are a digital financial institution with numerous services such as free transfers, utility, and bill payments, debit cards, and rewards on transactions,” the firm said.

The firm also noted that the OPay app allows users to conveniently make payments for goods and services.

The digital services provider noted that it is a regulatory-compliant institution that is fully licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and remains committed to providing bespoke relevant financial services to the different market segments, financial inclusion and shared prosperity in Nigeria.