Onga crowns Nigeria’s next top chef

Foremost culinary brand in Nigeria, Onga Seasoning has crowned Bibian Ugwumba as the winner of its 2021 ONGAlicious Next Top Chef Cooking Competition.

In May, the ONGAlicious Next Top Chef competition kicked off to identify the most promising chefs across higher institutions in Nigeria with the aim to support the future generation of ‘foodpreneurs’ by lending them a helping hand in achieving their dreams.

The final cooking competition which recently in Lagos saw the emergence of Bibian as overall winner of a N500,000 grand prize; Joan Azonobor came second place and Rita Okon at third place winning N300,000 and N200,000 respectively. Drawn from ten finalists, the winners were judged based on their creativity, speed, hygiene, taste, and overall outlook of their meals.

The total of ten finalists from various schools who were selected from a first round of cooking competitions held in their respective schools, and were empowered with a week-long fully sponsored course on food entrepreneurship at Red Dish Chronicles, the foremost culinary school in Nigeria.

For years, Onga has consistently thrilled Nigeria’s culinary space with various cooking competitions and consumer engagement activities such as the ONGAcious TV Show, ONGA Foodies Hangout, ONGA Jollof Cooking competition, Onga Food4Bae Challenge, and the ONGAlicious Next Top Chef competition.