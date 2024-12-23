Ogugua Belonwu recognised among 100 top SMEs at BusinessDay awards

Ogugua Belonwu has received the prestigious Top SME 100 Award from BusinessDay, recognising his outstanding contributions to tackling unemployment across Nigeria and Africa through innovative technology.

As the founder and CEO of MyJobMag Limited—a tech-driven career platform—and Best Value Providers, an IT consulting firm, Belonwu has harnessed the power of technology to create meaningful job opportunities. His ventures also include platforms like mysalaryscale.com (a salary comparison and company review platform) and scholarshipbob.com.

Reacting to the recognition, Belonwu shared his pride in the achievement, stating, “Winning the Top SME 100 Award is more than just an honour—it’s a reflection of the hard work and unwavering commitment of our entire team to solving Africa’s unemployment crisis. This award is a testament to our vision of empowering job seekers with the tools they need to succeed. We’re just getting started, and our journey to provide sustainable, tech-driven solutions to millions of Africans continues with renewed energy and purpose.”

Between 2017 and 2022, Belonwu spearheaded an employability and livelihood project that empowered over 20,000 individuals in Kenya and Nigeria. By partnering with NGOs, universities, and faith-based organisations, the project provided life-changing opportunities for countless job seekers, underscoring Belonwu’s deep commitment to human capital development.

“MyJobMag’s mission remains unchanged: to simplify and revolutionise the job search experience for both candidates and employers,” Belonwu added. “This award motivates us to push boundaries even further as we continue to innovate, creating pathways for future generations of Africans to thrive.”

Founded in 2010, MyJobMag has connected thousands of job seekers with employers across Africa. It offers career counselling, internship coaching, and personalised job discovery, resulting in over 26,880 placements. Belonwu, also the CEO of Best Value Providers, collaborates with businesses across the continent to leverage technology to solve industry challenges. His latest initiative, TechTalentZone, is a specialized platform catering to the surging demand for skilled tech professionals.

The Top SME 100 Award from BusinessDay highlights Ogugua’s crucial role in Nigeria’s tech ecosystem and its significant impact on driving economic growth through innovative solutions.

