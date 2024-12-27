Odeyemi harps on leadership, ethics at NIPSS

Odeyemi Olayiwole, renowned leadership development consultant and CEO of Inspired2Lead, has emphasized on the importance of true leadership and ethic to senior business executives.

Odeyemi in his presentation at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), underscored the pivotal role of core values in shaping the success of nations, communities, and organisations.

He asserted that countries, communities, and organizations rise and fall to the level of their core values saying anywhere things are working, it’s because ethics are at work.

The leadership expert further reminded the participants of The National Ethics and Integrity Policy of 2020, highlighting its significance in promoting a culture of integrity and accountability.

The lecture, which was well-received by the directing staff and participants of Senior Executive Course 42, comprised high-ranking leaders from both the public and private sectors.

Funmi Mallam, director of Studies at NIPSS and a professor, in her response, praised Odeyemi for his insightful presentation, noting that he had done justice to the topic.

“Odeyemi’s expertise in leadership development and his passion for promoting ethical leadership practices made his lecture particularly impactful.

His message resonated with the participants, who are poised to play critical roles in shaping Nigeria’s future.” Mallam stated.

The director further disclosed that the Senior Executive Course 42 participants will culminate their studies by presenting their recommendations to President Bola Tinubu at the presidential villa.

She said, “This presentation underscores the institute’s commitment to informing policy decisions and driving national development.”

“Odeyemi’s lecture served as a timely reminder of the importance of ethics and core values in leadership.”

As Nigeria continues to navigate complex challenges, the need for effective, values-driven leadership has never been more pressing.

She said that the Inspired2Lead, led by Odeyemi is a leading consulting firm dedicated to empowering leaders and organisations to achieve excellence through transformative leadership development programs.

