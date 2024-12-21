NucleusIS Africa Acquires Rigo Microfinance Bank

NucleusIS Africa Limited, Africa’s fastest-growing technology company, has announced its acquisition of Rigo Microfinance Bank Limited. This landmark takeover is expected to strengthen NucleusIS Africa’s ability to deliver cutting-edge healthcare financing services across the continent.

Speaking on the acquisition at press time, Mr. Femi Niyi, Board Chairman of NucleusIS Africa Limited, expressed optimism about the expanded opportunities this acquisition creates. “This acquisition aligns perfectly with our vision of transforming healthcare financing in Africa. Combining our innovative solutions with Rigo Microfinance Bank’s financial services infrastructure will enable us to address critical healthcare challenges more effectively,” he said.

The acquisition underscores NucleusIS Africa’s mission to close the healthcare funding gap through technology-driven solutions. By integrating Rigo Microfinance Bank’s established financial infrastructure, the company aims to broaden its reach and enhance its ability to offer seamless, customized financial services to healthcare providers and patients.

Industry experts believe this acquisition positions NucleusIS Africa as the leading force in healthcare finance innovation across Africa. NucleusIS Africa will be able to better support medical service providers and expand access to essential healthcare services for more Africans.

With the added capacity, the company plans to introduce new financial products designed to support healthcare providers, facilitate patient financing, and significantly improve access to quality healthcare services.

The move is a strategic step toward reshaping Africa’s healthcare financing landscape.

The acquisition of Rigo Microfinance Bank Limited marks a new chapter in the company’s mission to create sustainable healthcare solutions through financial empowerment.

NucleusIS Africa Limited, founded in 2019, is a Nigerian Tech Company leading groundbreaking innovation to enhance healthcare access in Africa, through technology-driven health insurance solutions. The company’s flagship platform automates health insurance operations, connecting insurers, healthcare providers, and individuals across Nigeria and Ghana.

Within the last few years, the organization has onboarded over 700,000 insured individuals, while partnering with major health insurance providers. NucleusIS has also introduced a groundbreaking credit scheme that enables users to purchase health insurance on a “buy now, pay later” basis, addressing affordability and accessibility challenges. Through collaborations with telecom companies and retailers, NucleusIS has expanded its reach, creating thousands of healthcare access points. It has also helped insurers launch tailored products, including specialized plans for seniors and chronic care management. The company continues to scale its operations with a goal of insuring millions more across Africa in the coming years.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

Share