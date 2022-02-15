NRC in partnership with private sector opens facilities for advertising

Embracing the profit-oriented and entrepreneurial spirit of the private sector, Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC has entered into a partnership with a consulting firm, B2YB to open up Railway facilities nationwide for advertising purposes by companies.

This is expected to generate additional revenue for NRC that its income has been on an upswing level due to the increased passenger rate.

The modern federal railway services that are presently operational in South West and Northern parts of Nigeria offer huge advertising and consumer engagement opportunities for companies that want to reach various target audiences as the stations and couches have been modernised.

Presently, NRC operates Abuja- Kaduna; Warri- Itakpe; Lagos- Ibadan and Lagos-Kano with each railway route conveying over 5,000 passengers daily. The Eastern part of Nigeria is yet to be linked with other parts of Nigeria through railway by the federal government.

Announcing the massive opportunities for advertising, Niyi Alli, Director, Operations of NRC who represented his managing director, Fidet Okhiria at the formal launch of Railway Advertising Platforms recently at Mobolaji Johnson Train Station, Yaba, said railway development has taken a new positive dimension over the last few years.

According to him, the present government is committed to developing railway infrastructure in Nigeria and this has seen some projects already completed and operational.

NRC is therefore partnering with advertising agencies to ensure that the advertising opportunity is maximised. Stating that recently, NRC introduced an electronic ticketing system that offers another opportunity for advertising, Alli said commuters can buy tickets from the comfort of their homes.

Also speaking, the managing director of B2YB, Temitope Ayanbade said the partnership is an interesting one for companies, the advertising industry and the economy. He said his company is a young company looking for opportunities and helping brands to connect with their target audience.

“The excitement to open up Railway infrastructure for advertising purposes cannot be over-emphasised as present railway infrastructure and the aesthetics of the stations are similar with those in advanced countries”.

He said the advertising opportunity is enormous for brands as many passengers now move on rails for various reasons including safety, and insecurity. “Advertising is a game of numbers, ability to identify where the eyeballs are and tap into those opportunities. Looking at what is on the ground, there is immense opportunity for brands to leverage the train passengers to reach awareness for their brands”

According to him, advertising can be in-couch or out-couch branding, opportunities around the terminals. He said the rates are discounted by about 20 percent and the adverts will be APCON approved.