Norland restates commitment to deepen portfolio across Africa

Norland International, a leading multi-level marketing industry, has restated its commitment to help the growth of its partners as it seeks to deepen its market portfolio across Africa by rewarding distributors with an all-expense-paid trip to Seychelles.

“Norland International’s all-expense-paid trip to Seychelles for its top-performing distributors is not just a luxurious vacation, but a meaningful investment in the personal and professional growth of its partners,” Kenny Chen, national manager, Norland International said.

According to Chen, the latest trip serves as a shining example of the company’s commitment to promoting individual success and community development. The firm recently treated 35 of its top-performing distributors to an all-expense-paid trip to the tropical island nation of Seychelles.

The trip marks the company’s 9th international sojourn, having previously taken its distributors to Mauritius, China, Dubai (twice), South Africa (Twice), Seychelles, and Kenya. “This latest trip to Seychelles is just the beginning, with more international excursions planned for 2023 (3 yearly), allowing even more of the company’s distributors to experience the transformative power of travel,” Chen said.

Romeo Odey, the leading distributor and highest earner of the business in Africa, said the travel experience holds the power to broaden horizons and change one’s life by exposing individuals to new perspectives and experiences.

According to Odey, the prohibitive cost of international travel could serve as a major barrier for many people, especially those in countries with limited resources. He said further that the company’s commitment to empowering its distributors and enabling them to live their best lives is truly remarkable and deserves recognition.

“Norland International’s commitment to providing such travel experiences, free of charge, presents a unique and valuable opportunity for individuals to broaden their perspectives, expand their cultural horizons, and enhance their lives.

“In an era where the global travel industry has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, Norland International’s investment in international travel is a bold statement that underscores the company’s confidence in the future of the travel industry and its commitment to helping its distributors grow and succeed,” Odey said.