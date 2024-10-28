Nigeria’s multimillion phone market attracts innovation as tech visionary unveils easy- to -repair smartphones

Tech innovator, Human Mobile Devices (HMD), has launched an affordable easy to repair smartphone tagged HMD Skyline in the Nigerian market.

Unveiled recently in Lagos, the new smartphone will address the issue of hard-to-maintain and fix technology by introducing smartphones that can easily be repaired.

In a statement made available to the media, HMD stated that the tech disruptor will bring to Nigerians the affordable HMD Skyline, which marries detox and repairability as well as a camera packed full of tricks – including a 108MP hybrid OIS triple rear camera.

“With the all-new Capture Fusion, 4 x Zoom and Portrait Mode for stunning 50mm shots with natural bokeh effect, HMD Skyline brings a new era of smartphone called Gen2 Repairability.”

Speaking during the launch, Lars Silberbauer, Global CMO of Human Mobile Devices, said; “Human Mobile Devices is human by design and that is what we have done with HMD Skyline, putting consumers first. There are so many great functions on this phone to call out. The camera is a creator’s dream, a step-changing detox mode too. And it looks absolutely beautiful,” he added.

Highlighting further key functionality of the phone, he said “Detox Mode is also available and brings a dumbphone function to a smartphone – it is designed to help users when they want to step away from that always on feeling by deactivating a bespoke selection of apps or contacts.

“HMD Skyline also debuts a new era for smartphone design called Gen2 Repairability; your friendly service centre can simply pop off the back cover, remove some screws, and get that screen replaced nice and quickly,” he revealed.

In testament to its super-powerful photo capabilities, Silberbauer stated that HMD has turned to Gen Z superstar snapper Rosanna Elettra to test drive the new HMD Skyline, capturing ten striking images shot and edited entirely on HMD Skyline following a group of Gen Z fashionistas on a night out.

According to celebrity photographer Elettra, who took HMD Skyline for a test drive “I have had the joy of capturing acclaimed artists like Rhianna, Central Lee, Aitch and Cara Delevingne. HMD Skyline is Gen Z’s dream device, so, I wanted to show the phone in its natural habitat, in scenes dripping in Gen Z culture,” she commented.

“I am used to shooting celebrities, but I loved turning the camera on Human Mobile Device’s latest launch and taking its super impressive camera for a test drive. The shots – all taken on the phone – are super cool, stylish and have main character energy – just like Skyline,” he added.

Speaking on the research that led to building the multifunction smartphone, the Global Chief Marketing Officer of Human Mobile Devices said, “Skyline has been built with a progressive GenZ audience firmly in mind so the camera capabilities are stand-out and seemingly endless.

“The 50MP front camera comes with autofocus and eye-tracking to ensure the sharpest of selfies, and with Skyline, creators do not even need to press a button or set a timer to take a picture. The device comes with in-built ‘selfie gesture’ hardware, which means all users have to do is to look at the phone while making the universal peace sign (or one of three other hand signs) to activate the camera. You can also create video selfies in 4k on this device.”

On the camera function, he said “The 108MP Hybrid OIS triple rear camera is equally impressive. This camera really is ready for any shot, portrait mode allows for stunning 50mm shots with beautiful natural bokeh effect and crisp close-ups can be achieved with the x4 zoom function. Night Mode 3.0 balances exposure and preserves detail and stunning scenery and group shots can be captured using the 0.5x ultra-wide mode and there’s AI Capture Fusion too to add maximum detail to zoom images.”

