L-R:Oluseye Olokun, Sustainability & CSR Manager, Nigerian Breweries plc;Victoria Uwadoka, Head, Corporate Communications and Sustainability Lead Nestle Nigeria; Adamu Garba, Chief Operating Officer, Nigerian Climate Innovation Centre;Shina Iteade, Moderator;Aderonke Aderinoye, Head Sustainability & CSR, Guinness Nigeria; and Dennis Aideloje, Corporate Communication manager, Rite Foods at the 2025 BJAN World consumer rights day with theme A just Transition to Sustainability Lifestyles held in Lagos recently.

History was made last weekend as Amazing-Grace Ahuoyiza Ebiebi Salami, an 11-year-old from Greenpath Preparatory School, Abuja, clinched the title of Nigeria’s first-ever Spellingbee in Nigeria (SpIN) National Champion. The grand finale, held at the U.S. Consul General’s residence in Lagos, saw 64 exceptional finalists from Abuja, Lagos, Osun and Taraba States compete in a thrilling display of linguistic mastery and academic excellence.

The competition, which began in September with hundreds of participants across Nigeria, culminated in a fiercely contested finale. After hours of grueling rounds, Amazing-Grace Ahuoyiza impressed the audience and judges by correctly spelling the winning word, “Melange” to claim the championship title. As the winner, she will receive an all-expense-paid trip to represent Nigeria at the 100th edition of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in the United States, a historic centennial celebration of academic excellence.

Acting U.S. Consul General JoEllen Gorg highlighted the commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the United States’ first national spelling bee.

“On behalf of the Unites States Diplomatic Mission in Nigeria, it’s an honor to host the inaugural Spellingbee In Nigeria finals as we mark the 100th anniversary of the United States’ first national spelling bee.

Since 1925, the Scripps Spelling Bee has showcased American academic excellence, while promoting literacy and a love of the English language among youth.

Speaking at the event, Eugenia Tachie-Menson, Convener of Spellingbee in Nigeria, expressed her pride in the participants and the transformative impact of the competition.

Share