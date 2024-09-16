Nigeria’s $18 billion CSD market gets exciting as firm enters with new product

In a bold move to provide options and equally satisfy the Nigerian consumers who are in constant demand for fluid due to the tropical environment, Cway Food and Beverages has entered into the Nigeria’s $18 billion carbonated soft drink market with new product, Fuji Probiotic.

Segun Ibidapo-Obe, Brand and Marketing Manager for the product said in Lagos last weekend where the company unveiled two other brands that Fuji Probiotic drink is more than just a healthy alternative; it’s a lifestyle choice,” He said the drink also contains yoghurt flavor, the first of its kind in Nigeria.

Other products unveiled at the event were Café Coffee Milk and Assam Milk Tea.

On the Café Coffee Milk, Awowoyin Ayobami, Brand and Marketing Manager for the product explained that the drink is a refreshing and filling coffee flavoured beverage. “We’ve captured the essence of a perfect café experience and made it accessible to everyone, anytime, anywhere. Café Coffee Milk is our answer to the sophisticated demands of Nigeria’s growing coffee culture,” she explained.

With regards to the Assam Milk Tea drink, Ayobami who wears a double hat as the Brand and Marketing Manager for the product revealed that the Assam Milk Tea drink is a unique blend that brings the flavours of authentic Assam tea leaves together with creamy milk.

Also speaking, Arun Bhintade, General Manager of CWAY Foods and Beverages, emphasized the company’s dedication to innovation. “At CWAY, we’re constantly pushing boundaries to provide Nigerians with healthy and nutritious products at the most affordable prices without compromising on quality.

In his speech, Rohit Prakash Gupta, Marketing Director reaffirmed CWAY’s consumer-centric approach: “Our approach has always been rooted in understanding and anticipating consumer needs. With these new beverages, we’re not just meeting expectations – we’re exceeding them by offering unparalleled quality at competitive prices.”