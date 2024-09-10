Nigerian Marketing Awards set to ‘ignite’ industry November

For last two years, Lagos has played host to one of the renowned marketing awards, Nigerian Marketing Awards which has witnessed the gathering of best minds in the marketing and advertising eco-system.

For 2024 event scheduled for November 23 in Lagos, it is not just about sharing knowledge and celebrating creative works, it is about igniting the industry, Tony Agenmonmen, Founder of the Awards said.

He said in a statement that the theme for this year’s awards is “Ignite.” This theme embodies the spirit of innovation and the spark of creativity that drives the marketing industry forward.

“It symbolizes the power of new ideas and bold strategies that can energize the industry, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. “Ignite” encourages marketers to light up their creativity, inspire change, and fuel growth with passion and purpose. It is a call to action for all marketing professionals to ignite their potential and lead with visionary ideas that transform the marketplace”.

Agenmonmen said nominations for the various award categories will open on 16th September 2024 and close on 18th October 2024, inviting marketing professionals and organizations from across Nigeria to showcase their achievements and gain recognition on a national platform.

The Nigerian Marketing Awards, he said serves as a prestigious platform to recognize and honour outstanding achievements within the marketing industry. “The awards spotlight the exceptional efforts of individuals, organizations, and brands that have implemented strategies, campaigns, and initiatives contributing significantly to the advancement of marketing in Nigeria. This year’s event is expected to attract a larger audience, including distinguished personalities, industry leaders, marketing professionals, and key stakeholders”.

Building on the tremendous success of the inaugural and second editions in 2022 and 2023, he said this year’s ceremony promises to be even more spectacular, celebrating excellence, creativity, and innovation within the marketing industry.