Nigerian Breweries to deepen brand penetration, as ‘Desperados’ tour four cities

Nigerian Breweries Plc is lighting up four major cities across Nigeria as it continues the launch of its new tequila-based beer, Desperados, in a move seen at deepening the brand’s market share and acceptance.

The beer, which is regarded globally as an iconic beer for young fun-lovers, will be bringing its unique experiences to celebrities, influencers, and other young free-spirited Nigerians who enjoy challenging the norms.

“Desperados is built around wild experimentations and creative energy and the goal for the nationwide rollout is to awaken the cities of Enugu, Ibadan, Owerri, and Abuja with its appeal to the young and free-spirited. At Nigerian Breweries Plc, we embrace the spirit of self-expression and experimentation that form the nucleus of Desperados,” said Sarah Agha, portfolio manager, flavoured and craft beer Nigerian Breweries Plc.

According to Agha, the launch of Desperados in these cities will reinvigorate the beer culture in Nigeria. She state further that the roll-out which started on 12 February, will see the four cities- Abuja, Ibadan, Enugu, and Owerri embrace the new tequila-flavoured beer that has revolutionised the beer game in over 50 countries.

Buttressing the unique DNA of the Desperados brand, the Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries,

Emmanuel Oriakhi, marketing director, Nigerian Breweries said, Desperados is a brand that expresses an unconventional and daring outlook on life, which resonates with the energetic and vibrant young Nigerians.

“With Desperados we aim to challenge the norm. The aim is to build a trybe that celebrates a collection of individual personalities with unique attributes, held together by the purpose of being ready to explore and experiment with new worlds and experiences. It is not just a beer, but a way of life, seeking to inspire the ones who are made to be different,” he stated.

Brewed fully flavored, Desperados was first launched by The Fischer Brewery in France in 1995 and is now present in 86 markets around the globe.