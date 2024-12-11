Nigeria Technology Awards (NiTA) marks a decade of celebrating innovation

The Nigeria Technology Awards (NiTA) celebrated its 10th edition, marking a significant milestone in recognising achievements in the Nigerian technology sector. Since its inception, NiTA has provided a platform to honour individuals, startups, organisations, and initiatives shaping the country’s digital future.

Felix C. Nnuji, Event Director and Advisory Board Member, reflected on the journey of the awards. Speaking at the event, he expressed gratitude for the impact of NiTA over the past decade. He noted that the awards have grown to become a hub for celebrating excellence, fostering collaboration, and building industry connections.

“As we celebrate this 10th anniversary, we look back at the innovators, startups, companies, and industry leaders who have left their mark on Nigeria’s tech landscape. NiTA has grown in both scope and prestige, providing a platform for recognising outstanding achievements,” he said.

Over the years, NiTA has recognised pioneers, disruptors, and innovators driving growth in key sectors such as telecommunications, software development, fintech, cybersecurity, and other critical areas of the tech ecosystem.

In a statement, the organisers described the 10th edition as more than an awards ceremony. It is a celebration of the milestones achieved by the Nigerian tech industry and the event’s growth over the past decade. They emphasised the importance of acknowledging the individuals and organisations that have contributed to the industry’s success.

As part of the celebrations, the organisers announced the launch of the Nigeria Academic Excellence Awards (NAEA). This new initiative aims to recognise outstanding achievements in education, research, and academic innovation in Nigeria.

Nnuji explained the purpose of NAEA, stating, “Through this initiative, we aim to spotlight individuals, institutions, and projects driving academic excellence in Nigeria. It is a step towards encouraging innovation and fostering growth in education and research.”

The 10th edition of NiTA highlighted the resilience and innovation within the Nigerian technology sector. It also set the stage for future initiatives, such as the NAEA, to broaden the recognition of excellence beyond the tech industry. As NiTA enters its next decade, its role in fostering growth, collaboration, and recognition in the industry remains vital.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

Share