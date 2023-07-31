Nigeria minefield of talents yet to be harnessed –FSI CEO

A recent hackathon on campus aimed at discovering tech talents in tertiary institutions and enabling start-ups within the technology and financial services space has shown that Nigeria is blessed with a minefield of data minds, which is yet to be harnessed, Aituaz Kola-Oladejo, the CEO of Financial Services Innovators (FSI) has said

He said that until Nigeria harnesses “this minefield of talents, we cannot change the narrative of Africa”.

According to Aituaz Kola-Oladejo, the hackathon tagged “Cashless Campus Innovation Challenge” was also aimed at proffering solutions to digitize micropayments in tertiary institutions and their environs, including cashless transportation and cashless commerce.

According to a statement, the hackathon challenge organised in conjunction with NIBSS, MFS Africa, Future Africa, and Flourish Ventures featured 67 teams comprising 130 students drawn from six higher institutions spread across the country.

Aniedi Udo-Obong, a US-based Nigerian Program Manager and Software Developer with Google, advised the participants that ideating is the next big thing; therefore the students should continue to innovate and not rest on their oars.

Read also: Nkechi Ali-Balogun expresses interest to lead NIPR

“Don’t rely on your mental capability alone, ask for help. Use all resources available to you. Know the depth of the problem with the technology available to you. Do not run away from problems because money and value flow to where solutions are proffered,” he stated.

At the virtual event, Team Techies defeated 10 other contestants to emerge as the winner, smiling to the bank with N100,000 while Teams Prodigies and Tap & Go emerged as the 1st and 2nd runners-up respectively. The teams that emerged first in each participating school also went home with N100,000 each, a certificate of participation and internship opportunities. However, all the finalists’ teams were given a slot each to attend the FSI’s business incubation programme.

Representing Al-Qalam University, Katsina, Team Techies won with QRide, an innovative campus trip-booking app for students, staff and other residents.