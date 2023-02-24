ND Western wins Independent Company of the Year

ND Western Limited, Nigeria’s leading indigenous oil and gas exploration company, has won the Independent Company of the Year Award for the second year running at the 2023 SAIPEC Exhibition and Conference recently held in Lagos.

The annual event which recognizes the best-performing companies and individuals has cemented ND Western as the leader in sustainable oil exploration and production.

The award reflects the ND Western’s ongoing investments as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Nigeria, as well as its exceptional services in delivering value for its customers and shareholders.

“SAIPEC is a distinguished platform for many organizations in the industry and it is indeed a great honor for ND Western to be recognized as the Independent Company of the Year,” said Eberechukwu Oji, chief executive officer at ND Western Limited in a statement.

“We are grateful to the organizers for recognizing the impact of our commitment to the sustainable operation of the industry. At ND Western, we are focused on the growth plans of powering the nation and Sub-Saharan Africa. We remain committed to producing oil and gas for the industrial and power consumers in the nation,” he said.

“We will continue to proactively ensure that our business operation aligns with sustainability goals and builds a healthy environment for our host communities,” he added.

Oji further noted that the award would continue to motivate ND Western in its commitment to independently provide sustainable energy solutions in the Nigerian oil and gas sector. As Nigeria works to achieve its energy transition plans, the company will continue to support and ensure national growth and development.

Hosted by the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), in partnership with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and NNPC Limited, the Sub-Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (SAIPEC) is the largest industry-led event in the center of the region’s energy, oil, and gas hub.