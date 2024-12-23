MyJobMag Limited wins career/employment website of the year in 2024

MyJobMag Limited, a leading career technology company in Africa founded by Ogugua Belonwu, has been awarded the Career/Employment Website of the Year at the Nigeria Technology Awards (NiTA) 2024.

This prestigious recognition highlights the company’s significant impact on connecting job seekers with meaningful opportunities and addressing employment challenges across the continent.

Since its inception, MyJobMag has consistently delivered valuable services, including career counselling, internship coaching, training, and personalised job discovery. These efforts have resulted in over 26,880 successful job placements, contributing to the transformation of Africa’s employment landscape.

Ogugua Belonwu, Founder of MyJobMag, expressed gratitude for the award and shared the company’s vision for the future:

“Winning the NiTA Career and Employment Website of the Year is a reflection of our commitment to helping Africans secure sustainable jobs through technology. Our easy-to-use platform facilitates connection between jobseekers and employers. In the coming months, we are launching recruitment tools enhanced by Artificial Intelligence,” he said.

Felix C. Nnuji, Event Director and Advisory Board Member of NiTA, emphasised the platform’s role in fostering innovation within Nigeria’s tech ecosystem. Speaking at the event, he said:

“NiTA has evolved into a hub for celebrating innovation, acknowledging startups, companies, and leaders who have shaped Nigeria’s tech landscape. Over the past decade, it has grown in scope and prestige, honouring remarkable achievements across the ecosystem.”

Between 2017 and 2022, MyJobMag spearheaded an employability and livelihood support project that benefited over 20,000 individuals in Kenya and Nigeria. This initiative, conducted in partnership with NGOs, universities, and faith-based organisations, underscores the company’s commitment to talent development.

Looking ahead, MyJobMag aims to leverage artificial intelligence in its products to connect young Africans with sustainable job opportunities, supporting the company’s vision of empowering 100,000 candidates.

Over the years, the Nigeria Technology Awards has celebrated trailblazers in telecommunications, software development, fintech, cybersecurity, and other sectors driving Nigeria’s tech growth.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

