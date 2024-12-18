Midea strengthens partnerships with trade partners

Participants at Midea seminar on empowering trade partners recently in Abuja

Midea, a global player in home appliances and Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) solutions, hosted its trade partners in Abuja recently with focus to empower them in business.

The event brought together top dealers and industry professionals to explore Midea’s latest advancements in cooling systems, including refrigerators and air conditioners, while strengthening partnerships and enhancing dealer knowledge.

The meeting, according to a statement featured a dynamic agenda, including in-depth product presentations, training sessions, and interactive discussions. The statement said attendees were introduced to Midea’s newest innovations, such as high-efficiency inverter technology in air conditioners and smart, energy-saving features in refrigerators. “The event also provided a platform for dealers to share insights, explore market trends, and align strategies for meeting the growing demand for modern, eco-friendly cooling solutions in Nigeria”.

Speaking at the event, Bright Yao, Midea Regional Director, Africa, stated: “Today, at the 2024 Midea Dealers’ Seminar in Abuja, we celebrate the remarkable journey of Midea in Africa and reaffirm our commitment to innovation, partnership, and growth. Midea has evolved into a Fortune Global 500 company, with a presence in over 200 countries and annual revenues exceeding $50 billion.

“ In Africa, our strategic focus is on localization, sustainability, dealer empowerment, and customer-centric innovation. These pillars are vital to addressing the unique needs of this vibrant market and driving mutual success. Together, we will continue to transform the industry, delivering products and solutions that redefine excellence. Here’s to a future of innovation, collaboration, and shared prosperity for Midea and our partners.”

Alice Du, Midea RAC Sales Manager reiterated that: “Midea’s air conditioning solutions are redefining cooling technology in the Nigerian market, and we are thrilled to share our unique strengths with our valued dealers here. Our air conditioning systems stand out due to their innovative features and user-centric design. The unique selling points of Midea ACs include: Inverter Technology; eco-friendly refrigerants; smart control features: quiet operation; durability and reliability.

“These unique features not only set Midea apart but also address the specific needs of the Nigerian market, where energy efficiency, affordability, and reliability are critical. Our UNICOOL ACs have been specially developed to address the needs of this region. Together, we are ensuring that Midea remains the preferred choice for air conditioning systems in Nigeria and beyond.”

Also speaking at the event, Louis Zang, Home Appliances Sales Manager, said that; At Midea, we take pride in delivering innovative home appliance solutions that cater to the evolving needs of Nigerian households. Our range of refrigerators embodies this commitment and is especially reflected in the new MEET Series and our Side-By-Side refrigerator range.

The seminar fostered stronger connections between Midea and its valued partners and industry associates. The event also underscored Midea’s vision of building a robust distribution ecosystem while driving growth in the cooling systems market across Nigeria.

