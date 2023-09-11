Mamador urges women to embrace health, wellness

Mamador, the premium food brand from PZ Wilmar has urged Nigerian women to prioritise their welfare in order to fully maximise opportunities.

This was made known at the fourth edition of the company’s annual August women meeting last month.

Speaking at the event, Chioma Mbanugo, head of marketing at PZ Wilmar, said the society is a place where women do a lot of heavy lifting at great personal cost.

“Many of them don’t realise that it’s okay to nurture their wellbeing first and so you find many women relegating immediate personal needs to the background while they continue to be there for everyone else,” she said.

She added that Mamador was taking steps to break that status quo. “We want the average Nigerian woman to thrive and she can’t do that if she’s not feeling 100 percent wholesome.”

Racheal Memeh, assistant brand manager at Mamador, expressed gratitude to the guests and everyone who made the event a success.

She said participants should internalize takeaways from the event and make every effort to succeed without disregarding the most important thing – themselves.

The event themed “Wholesome You” featured keynote addresses from Tewa Onasanya, founder at Exquisite Magazine, Sola Adesakin, founder at Smart Stewards Financial Advisory and Kemi Longe, founder at Kaysfit Ventures who spoke to the audience on maintaining a healthy lifestyle, building wealth and adopting the right mindset for success.

Addressing the gathering which also extended to a virtual streaming audience, the keynote speakers urged women to do away with undesirable habits that may hinder their growth and embrace self-care and personal development.

Mamador is produced by PZ Wilmar Limited, a joint venture between PZ Cussons and Wilmar International. Its products include Mamador cooking oil and Mamador Spread for bread.