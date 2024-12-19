Live Your Dreams Africa wins “Not-For-Profit of the Year” award

Live Your Dreams Africa (LYDA), a non-profit empowering young Africans, has been named “Not-For-Profit of the Year 2024” at the SERAS Africa Sustainability Awards.

This recognition celebrates LYDA’s impact on over 100,000 young adults through skills training, mentorship, and development initiatives.

Founded in 2013, LYDA tackles unemployment by equipping individuals with the tools to succeed. Their holistic approach focuses on education, community development, and personal empowerment.

“This award is for every young life we’ve touched,” said Bankole Williams, LYDA founder. “We empower young people with skills to create jobs, boost economies, and thrive.”

The award recognises outstanding leadership and measurable impact. Initiatives like the Dream Development Centre have empowered over 31,000 individuals, paving the way for a brighter future.

LYDA continues to drive positive change across Africa.

