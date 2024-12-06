Legacy and craftsmanship take centre stage at Martell Tower auction

The Martell Tower is set to unveil its exclusive auction on 7 December. At the heart of the evening will be the Martell Limited Edition Legacy Jewellery Cage, a rare artefact crafted with 574 blue sapphires sourced from Birmanie, 964 diamonds of VS2 clarity and D colour, and 650 grams of 10k yellow gold.

This creation reflects Martell’s 300-year legacy and commitment to craftsmanship.

The auction offers more than bidding. Guests will participate in guided cognac tastings, exploring Martell’s extensive history in crafting fine cognacs. These tastings will pair with a curated gourmet menu, creating a memorable culinary journey. Live performances by leading artists will add to the evening’s appeal, blending music, art, and culture to create an immersive experience.

Proceeds from the auction will support emerging Nigerian artists, aligning with Martell’s mission to foster creativity and innovation while contributing to Nigeria’s vibrant cultural landscape.

The Martell Tower, which has been at the centre of Lagos’ cultural activities over the past ten weeks, has showcased Martell’s heritage through unique experiences across its floors. The auction marks the final chapter of this journey, drawing the city’s elite for an evening that combines history, craftsmanship, and purpose.

The Martell Legacy Jewellery Cage Auction promises to redefine how luxury and impact converge, offering an opportunity to be part of a legacy that goes beyond opulence.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

