Lee Group partners Osun State to fight Covid-19, donates material

An international conglomerate, Lee Group of Companies has continued to support Nigerian states in their efforts to stamp out Covid-19. The Chinese company’s latest intervention was the donation of 100,000 pieces of Biobase disposable face masks to the Osun State government.

Osun is in South West with a population of 3.4 million as at 2006. With 3% annual population growth, today the population is estimated at about 4.8 million.

The state has strategies to fight Covid-19, among them is information and enlightenment strategy where it educates and guides the populace against contracting the virus.

Handing over the 40 cartons of the product to the secretary of the Osun State Covid-19 Food and Relief Committee, Adebayo Jimoh in Lagos recently, Lee Group Executive, Philip Seng commended the decisive and laudable steps taken so far by the Osun State government in curtailing the spread of the pandemic in the state since the index case was reported on March 25, 2020.

“The state government under the leadership of Governor Gboyega Oyetola has shown great determination, professionalism, care and candour in tackling this pandemic”, he said.

The company which has core investments in steel, footwear, plastics and heavy duty trucks has established substantial industrial footprints across Nigeria and it is currently developing strategic investments in Osun State.

The company had previously assisted Kano, Jigawa, Lagos, Ondo, FCT, Ogun with different equipment to fight the pandemic. It has donated a total of 1.5 million face masks.

Receiving the product, Adebayo Jimoh appreciated the company for the gift. He said the state’s efforts to fight the virus include health and sanitisation campaign, building of isolation centres, enlightenment and providing food and palliative to people.

He said the state will welcome partnerships in agriculture where the state has comparative advantage.