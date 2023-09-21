Leaders to explore power of diverse perspectives in fueling insurance innovation

Critical role that diverse perspectives play in fostering innovation within the insurance industry will be examined by experts early next week.

The forum with the theme “Driving Innovation in Insurance” organised by Dive In, the global insurance industry’s festival for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I),will feature prominent figures from the insurance sector and the DE&I domain.

A statement said the speakers at the event t be held on September 26 will advocate for the creation of inclusive work environments that welcome diverse viewpoints, ultimately driving innovation.

Facilitating the Dive In 2023 virtual event in Nigeria will be Temi Badru, a renowned Pan-African conference moderator, LinkedIn top voice awardee, lawyer, and award-winning public speaker.

Richard Leftley, a figure in the digital insurance arena and the Founder and CEO of MicroEnsure, will headline the event as the keynote speaker, while Fortunate Anozie, the founder of Unyte Africa and a prominent figure in the insuretech industry, will be leading one of the two breakout sessions for Dive In Nigeria. the statement said.

Read also: How insurance, pension sectors are supporting the economy – APT Securities MD

According to the statement, Adebowale Banjo, the ambitious insuretech CEO helping the Nigerian insurance industry overcome obstacles, including low penetration of insurance products and apathy among Nigerians in the insurance market, through MyCover.ai. will also join the conversation.

Speaking on the expectations for the festival this year, keynote speaker, Richard Leftley said, “The insurance workplace is evolving rapidly, driven by innovative ideas and technology. We’ve come a long way from traditional insurance models to today’s democratized access. However, are insurance organizations effectively incorporating diverse perspectives and fostering inclusive collaboration for ongoing innovation? This conversation at Dive In Festival 2023 is timely, and I look forward to sharing insights from MicroEnsure and other global insurance organizations.”

Co-founder and CEO of Unyte Africa, Fortunate Anozie, emphasized the festival’s role in promoting diverse perspectives and innovation, stating, “As conversations about intersecting perspectives and innovation take center stage, the 2023 Dive In Festival in Nigeria is the perfect platform to advocate for employers to harness diverse perspectives for innovation and inclusion. I’m excited to share my experiences and insights on advancing innovation and creating groundbreaking insurance solutions through diverse perspectives.”

The Dive In Festival’s mission remains consistent: to influence an impactful movement and stir positive change in the insurance industry.