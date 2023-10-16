Landbrick Properties eyes listing on NGX

In a bid to raise capital to tackle the country’s growing housing deficit, Landbrick Properties and Investment Limited has announced plans to list on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

Femi Austine, the managing director of Landbrick Properties said the listing on NGX is with the aim of enhancing its visibility and credibility in the Nigerian capital market.

“A listing on the NGX would give us access to a wider pool of investors and raise capital to support our growth plans. The company is expanding its operations into new markets and developing new real estate projects,” Austine said.

“We remain steadfast in our determination to foster sustainable economic growth, create opportunities, and empower communities across Nigeria,” he added.

Austine said listed companies are subject to stricter regulatory requirements, which can help to improve their transparency and accountability.

“We set out to make a significant impact in the real estate landscape of Nigeria, and I am proud to say that we have made remarkable strides towards achieving this purpose,” Austine said.

He stated that the real estate industry is still the most profitable investment option for investors while advising individuals and corporations to tap opportunities in the industry.

“One of our projects, Belmont Park beside Pan Atlantic University in Ibeju Lekki, is a huge project which Nigerians should look forward to,” he added