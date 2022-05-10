Lamb Weston leverages Nigeria’s big market, offers poundo potato option to Nigerians

Leveraging Nigeria’s big demand for pounded swallow products, Holland based Lamb Weston/Meijer, foremost global potato products maker, with offices around the world has offered a poundo Potato option to Nigerians desirous of light swallow to combine with their favourite soups.

Lamb Weston Poundo Potato, according to the company is made from 100% Irish potatoes and consists of flakes of the popular root vegetable which is made into a light swallow meal by pouring the flakes into boiling water and stirring for five minutes to produce a light smooth dough. “The resultant swallow meal has an authentic potato taste and aroma”.

The company said it is one of the world’s largest producers and processors of potato products and its products are sold in over 100 countries around the world. The company added Nigeria to its portfolio in 2017. In Nigeria, Lamb Weston/Meijer trades as LWM Nigeria Ltd.

Victor Nwachukwu, Managing Director of LWM Nigeria Ltd, speaking with journalists in Lagos recently, said Poundo Potato presents Nigerians desirous of a light swallow meal with a healthier, tastier, and very convenient option. “Potato is an excellent source of dietary fibre, potassium, Vitamins B6 & C, manganese, magnesium and phosphorus; among other essential health benefits and this is fundamentally what drives the idea behind Poundo Potato,” he said.

Nwachukwu said “Potato is a super food; and we are particularly happy that Lamb Weston Poundo Potato, since its introduction to the Nigeria market, has continued to offer our valued customers and consumers more options of enjoying potato meals in addition to the boiled or fried versions we have been accustomed to for many years.”