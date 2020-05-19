Jumia, Mastercard incentivize consumers on cashless payments

Jumia, e-commerce platform and Mastercard havey announced a partnership to incentivize the use of cashless payments platforms as people look for safer ways to pay in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Through this initiative, consumers who purchase essential products using their Mastercard on the Jumia platform will receive up to a 10 per cent discount on their order, encouraging consumers to safely transact using digital payment channels and avoid human-to-human contact, in line with recommendations from global and regional health authorities and governments”, according to statement.

“We are proud to partner with Mastercard as part of our social commitment and business responsiveness to the global pandemic. We are also happy to support our customers by offering them a strong incentive to use cashless payments and providing access to essential products with affordable prices during this challenging time. This incentive will help drive more consumers to adopt JumiaPay, the safe and digital payment method,” said Sami Louali, EVP Financial Services at Jumia in the statement

The discount offers from Mastercard and Jumia will be available in five countries including Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana.