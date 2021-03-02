JIK seals endorsement deal with National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives

Nigeria’s foremost hygiene and household disinfectant brand, JIK has announced a strategic endorsement with the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) to promote hygiene practices in Nigeria.

This partnership is in line with JIK’S long-term vison to realise a world where families are safe from illness-causing germs & viruses.

NANNM is a professional-cum trade union organization of all professional nurses and midwives who are trained, registered, and licensed to practice the nursing profession at all the levels of the healthcare delivery system.

According to the brand, the strategic endorsement deal will enable Reckitt Benckiser (RB Nigeria), through its brand JIK, to further encourage good hygiene practices in communities and the public through several far-reaching bouquet of programmes. It will also help to create and release public awareness messages, campaigns, and sponsorship on public health and personal hygiene to promote and increase awareness of health and hygiene matters among the public.

Speaking on the Endorsement, Country Manager, RB Hygiene West Africa, Asif Hashimi in a statement stated “Our Endorsement by the NANNM is a perfect fit since we both share a common objective to promote good hygiene practices. Nurses are most times the first point of call when individuals get ill, with this endorsement, we can collaborate to drive high standards in hygiene practices. With JIK, our fight is to empower individuals to keep their families safe from illness-causing germs & viruses’’.

In his remarks, General Secretary of NANNM, Comrade Thomas Shettima, said the association was proud to identify with JIK.