IWD: Energymall empowers women with program launch

Energymall, one of Africa’s foremost renewable energy eCommerce companies has announced the first edition launch of its Wonder Woman Program to empower women annually on International Women’s Day.

According to a statement seen by BusinessDay, the classes for this edition which is set to begin on the 8th – 16th of March will provide 10 Wonder Women with the opportunity to join an intense 5-Day Renewable Solar Energy Installation and Business Course, thereby setting them up through access to mentorship and resources to help them succeed.

“Energymall Academy’s commitment to excellence and emphasis on applied learning is open to all women who are interested in taking up a career in the energy industry and will provide Wonder Women with the opportunity to learn from experts in the field, gain hands-on experience, and network with other professionals in the industry,” Energymall said.

“As an added reward, the first three exceptional women at the end of the five-day programme will receive cash prizes worth N50,000,” it added.

With the theme ‘Embrace Equity’, Energymall’s Academy campaign urges all women and individuals to think beyond equal opportunities and understand that everyone comes from different circumstances, meaning they need different resources and opportunities to reach equal goals.

Read also: Advancing digital entrepreneurship and financial inclusion for women in Africa

“Our mission to solve Africa’s energy problems faster by facilitating access to all energy solutions is becoming a reality and we are excited to launch this program to empower women on International Women’s Day to become shareholders in this industry,” Ifeoma Okeke, CEO of Energymall said.

“We believe that women have the power to create a better future for themselves and the world. We are committed to providing them with the resources and support they need to succeed,” she added.

Registration for the program will begin on March 8th and end on March 16th. Classes will commence immediately on the 20th of March, 2023.

This program allows applicants to participate in any class format of their choice – either an online class or a physical class.

Energymall Academy has made contacting easy by giving access to WonderWomen to know about the program. info@energymall.ng is an access for all to be selected to be part of the Energymall WonderWoman Program.