Institute unveils next generation tools to guide project professionals

Project Management Institute (PMI), foremost voice in project management, has unveiled series of next-generation tools, to continue guiding project professionals in adding more AI capabilities to their skillsets.

PMI has acquired Cognilytica, a firm focused on best practices research, training, and certification in AI, machine learning (ML), automation, data, and analytics for organisations and professionals. According to a statemen, PMI will integrate into its offerings Cognilytica certifications and learning products, including its flagship CPMAI AI & ML project management training and certification. “Thousands of pieces of thought-leading content, research, advisory, education, the AI Today podcast, and other key elements of AI-focused content will now be available to PMI members”.

Based on decades of work focused on enterprise and emerging technology, the CPMAI model builds on Cognilytica’s experience with hundreds of real-world AI projects to increase the AI projects’ success. Cognilytica founders and AI thought leaders Ron Schmelzer and Kathleen Walch will join the PMI team.

“We are thrilled to join the PMI team to further enhance our commitment to advancing best practices around running and managing AI projects,” Ron Schmelzer, managing partner of Cognilytica said in the statement. “Since Cognilytica’s founding, we’ve been passionate about helping organisations build effective AI and data systems that can meet organisational needs while staying ahead of emerging best practices and approaches. Being a part of PMI allows us to continue to do this at a much greater scale,” said Kathleen Walch, managing partner of Cognilytica.

PMI also unveiled new upgrades to PMI Infinity, its popular AI assistant for project managers. Powered by GPT-4o (omni), PMI Infinity 2.0, the statement said is optimised for quicker and more accurate results with an expanded knowledge base. Experts continually contribute new content, keeping project professionals relevant and up to date with domain expertise from around the globe, including Cognilytica, Green Project Management and Center for Creative Leadership.

