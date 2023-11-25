Insight Redefini, Leo Burnett Lagos receive multiple awards at 2023 LAIF

One of the nation’s foremost integrated marketing communications outfit, Insight Redefini, which is also a member of the world’s marketing communications group, Publicis Groupe, has emerged as one of the most awarded advertising group at the just-concluded Lagos Advertising and Ideas Festival (LAIF) 2023 Awards ceremony.

Congratulating his team for raising the bar in creative advertising, CEO of the Insight Redefini Group, Tayo Oyedeji in a statement said: “Our victory at the 2023 LAIF Awards underscores our dedication to innovation and impactful storytelling. From enchanting narratives of mom-wizards crafting magical dishes with Terra cubes to reviving nostalgic advertising icons like 7up’s Fido Dido and Guilder’s ‘Senior Men,’ and creating new worlds for payment gateway leaders like Moniepoint, our work speaks to our ability to shape and redefine narratives. This recognition fuels our pride and motivates us to achieve even more.”

The awards ceremony, which marks a significant celebration of innovation, creativity, and excellence in the advertising industry, recognised the group and two of its agencies – Leo Burnett Lagos and Insight Publicis – for creative campaigns conceived and implemented for some of the country’s biggest brands, resulting in 18 Gold Awards, 20 Silver Awards, 19 Bronze Awards, and the most prestigious award of the festival – the Grand Prix, LAIF’s most prestigious award given for an outstanding creative concept that redefined industry standards.

Group General Manager and Chief Operating Officer, Babatunde Shobanjo, also in the statement expressed his excitement at the win, saying: “I have never doubted the creative work from our teams. This is simply a testament to our commitment to deliver exciting campaigns for our clients and partners. This is the perfect close to a busy, but rewarding year for our group.”

Independently, creative advertising and marketing agency, Leo Burnett Lagos, showcased its commitment to creative brilliance, earning the distinctive Best Creative Agency award at the LAIF 2023 Awards, while Insight Publicis received multiple recognitions for the overall best advertising campaigns across all categories.

Executive Creative Director, Insight Redefini Group, Sinmisola Hughes-Obisesan, commended the LAIF jury and board for its transparency: “Thanks to the LAIF management board and jury for recognizing a campaign that truly sets a new standard, in both distinct storytelling and excellent crafting. Without a doubt, the creative advertising industry will witness more creative work from our group in the coming months.”

Insight Redefini is the largest integrated marketing communications group in West Africa, consisting of six leading creative and communication companies, including; Insight Publicis, All Seasons Zenith, Quadrant MSL, Starcomms Media Perspectives, Digitas, and Leo Burnett Lagos.

The LAIF Awards continue to serve as a beacon for recognizing creative ingenuity, nurturing talent, and fostering healthy competition within the advertising industry.