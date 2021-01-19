Insight Redefini beefs up operations, appoints group creative director

Insight Redefini Group, a member of Troyka Holdings has deployed Sinmisola Hughes Obisesan to the role of Group Creative Director Insight Redefini, in furtherance of its Power of One initiative.

Formerly playing the role of Creative Director of Leo Burnett Lagos, this new redeployment will see Sinmisola Hughes-obisesan steer the creative operations of the group. With her vast knowledge across an array of sectors and over 14 years’ experience on a plethora of global and local brands, she has led teams across both agencies to deliver award-winning works in Nigeria and across other international markets for brands such as Pepsi, Heineken, Nivea, Amstel Malta, Cadbury, P&G, Nestlé, Tecno Mobile, AXA Mansard, FCMB, Leadway Assurance and others, a statement said.

Speaking on her new redeployment, Sinmisola Hughes-obisesan said in the statement, “as a creative storyteller, well known for my ability to create deep experiences between brands and consumers, my goal continues to be to create clutter-breaking, impactful content that resonates with today’s digital consumer.”

As a firm believer in co-creation and collaboration in order to produce ‘creative magic’ she went on to speak about her philosophy. “My driving philosophy is to win consumers, not just to sell or tell, but to build meaningful relationships” she said. In her new position, she joins the group leadership team to drive the ‘Power of One’ and ‘Humankind’ way of working and winning for Clients.