Insight Publicis, one of Nigeria’s foremost integrated marketing communications agencies, has announced its decision to resign from the Airtel Nigeria account, effective immediately.

According to a statement made available to BusinessDay, this decision follows an extensive evaluation of the engagement, during which both parties were unable to reach an agreement on terms that appropriately reflect the scope of work and the value Insight Publicis brings to the partnership.

While both organizations hold each other in high regard, the agency said it remains committed to engagements that align with its strategic priorities and industry benchmarks.

“Our commitment to excellence necessitates that we engage in partnerships where there is mutual alignment on value creation and strategic objectives,” said Dolapo Ogunbambo, Chief Operating Officer of Insight Publicis. “We have valued our association with Airtel Nigeria and wish them continued success in their future endeavors”, he said in the statement.

Insight Publicis will ensure a seamless transition and remains focused on delivering exceptional marketing solutions to its diverse clientele across various industries.

