Insecurity: Pestra, Bosch form alliance to meet increasing demand for solutions

As insecurity increases in Nigeria and across West Africa, Pestra Limited, one of the foremost security, safety, and IT systems distribution companies in West Africa has entered into partnership with Bosch Security Systems to expand and distribute its security systems portfolio to meet increasing market demand.

The distribution partnership that pertains to the multi-domain solution set of Bosch, aims to reinforce Pestra’s value proposition – providing turnkey security solutions based on top brands and meeting increasing local market demand.

Speaking at a tech event in Lagos organised by Pestra, Paul Nwokolo, managing director of the company, said that “the new additions were aimed at ensuring that our customers can procure end-to-end solutions to fulfil their security, safety, and IT systems project requirements, all from a single source.

“ In the past two years, we have been able to fix product availability issues faced by systems integrators in the country, by ensuring that Bosch products are locally available. We have also provided training and advanced technical support to our partners and users of Bosch products across West Africa.”

He said Pestra carries the full range of Bosch security and communications products, solutions and services, including IP cameras, recorders and management software as well as public address and voice alarm systems.

Nwokolo further explains that by expanding Pestra’s partnership with renowned technology manufacturers like Bosch, Astrophysics, Mircom and Johnson Controls, Pestra is able to provide a broad range of high quality security solutions for all industries. He said as businesses increasingly rely on advanced automated systems to solve complex challenges, drive growth, and achieve operational excellence, Pestra remains dedicated to partners on this journey to digitalization.

Also speaking, Badir Shir, Regional Sales Manager Video Systems and Solutions of Bosch said “The partnership between Pestra and Bosch showcases Bosch’s dedication to work with young, innovating, local distribution partners.

“ By empowering local partners such as Pestra through certified trainings, Bosch users can take advantage of pre-sales, sales and post-sales services in local language and very close to them”

Smail Ouazi, Regional Sales Manager Communications Systems of Bosch said “Bosch Security and Safety Systems and Pestra share the same vision; to support our integrator partners in executing their conference and public address projects using the latest Bosch innovations while end customer satisfaction remains our ultimate objective.