Inq.Digital wins Enterprise Broadband Services Provider award

Board of Beacon of ICT (BoICT) award has recognized inq. Digital Nigeria Enterprise Broadband Services Provider and Emerging Technology Company of the Year. Valentine Chime, the managing director of the company was also awarded ICT Personality of the year 2023.

Africa’s BoICT Merit and Leadership Awards is an annual event that honours individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the growth and development of the Nigerian ICT sector. The ICT personality of the year category, which is decided by the votes of ICT industry experts and media, recognizes an individual who has demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and excellence in the field of ICT.

According to a statement, Valentine Chime was chosen as the ICT Personality of the Year in recognition of his exceptional leadership in driving the growth and expansion of inq.Digital Nigeria, since he assumed leadership of the company in 2019.

Commenting on the awards, Valentine in the statement said, “It is an honour to receive this recognition from the BoICT. I am even more elated by the awards received by inq.Digital Nigeria as they are a testament to the hard work, dedication and commitment of the entire team at inq.Digital Nigeria. We remain committed to using technology to drive innovation and growth in Nigeria and across Africa.