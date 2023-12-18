Inlaks marketing manager wins Tech PR award

Organiser of the 9th edition of the Nigeria Technology Awards has recognized Dipo Mohammed as the Most Outstanding Tech PR Personality.

Mohammed is the Brands, Marketing, and Communications Manager at Inlaks, a foremost ICT infrastructure and system integrator in sub–Saharan Africa.

He was recognized for spearheading the communication campaign of Open Banking with the company’s partners following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s operational guidelines and framework released during the year as well as the company’s expansion efforts into the Southern African market.

Another major highlight for the recognition is the launch and campaign of Inlaks 2.0, the company’s homegrown digital solutions for the future of Banking which got listed on Temenos Exchange, a platform providing the most extensive set of banking functionality across retail, corporate, Treasury, wealth and payments with over 1000 banks in more than 150 countries relying on its services.

‘‘I am honoured to be recognized as the most outstanding tech PR Personality. I dedicate this award to our clientele who have stayed with us through the years and benefit from our corporate excellence and customer-centric service. I appreciate the management of Inlaks for their support, steadfastness, and dedication to ensuring the growth of financial technology across Africa as we continue to blaze the trail in our journey to own tomorrow”, Mohammed said in a statement