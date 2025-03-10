Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan, CEO of Kratos Sustainability Consults

Brand Journalists Association of Nigeria (BJAN) is set to celebrate World Consumer Rights Day on March 14, 2025, with a forum focused designed to chart course on sustainability.

The event, themed “A Just Transition to Sustainable Lifestyles,” aimed to promote sustainable living practices and enhance awareness of consumer rights scheduled at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

It will feature a keynote address by Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan, CEO of Kratos Sustainability Consults, as well as panel discussions with industry leaders.

Some of the panelists include Oluseye Olugun, Sustainability and CSR manager at Nigerian Breweries; Aderonke Aderinoye, Head of Sustainability and CSR at Guinness Nigeria; Victoria Uwadoka, Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability Lead at Nestlé Nigeria; Bankole Oloruntoba, CEO of Climate Change Nigeria (CIC); and Eze Ekuma, lead Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Rite Foods.

According to BJAN in a statement, the event is part of the association’s efforts to accelerate the achievement of sustainability in Nigeria, in line with the United Nations’ 17-point Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) agenda.

“We are excited to have these experts share their insights with us,” the statement said. “Their contributions will be invaluable in promoting sustainable lifestyles and reinforcing consumer rights.”

The World Consumer Rights Day celebration is an annual event that aims to promote consumer rights and awareness globally.

This year’s theme focuses on sustainable lifestyles, highlighting the need for consumers to make environmentally friendly choices.

