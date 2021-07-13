Industry experts to focus on Sustainability as a business survival strategy

Chief executives officers, entrepreneurs and managers in the public and private sectors in a challenging economy such as Nigeria will have opportunity to take some lessons home on business survival strategies this Friday when Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria, ICSAN, discusses ‘’Sustainability beyond rhetoric as a corporate survival strategy’’.

Globally, most managers have the objective of running an enduring and sustainable business but many of them lack the strategy to achieve such objective and that is why ICSAN has structured this year’s annual conference to provide insights that will guide business managers in the private and public sectors.

Explaining this year’s annual conference, the chairman of the ICSAN lecture committee, Sesan Sobowale told BusinessDay recently that sustainability is running business in such a way that businesses are not just successful defined by profitability but measured by the impact on the society, generation of employment and by how much it reshapes the future positively. “Sustainability speaks to how businesses can create an atmosphere where it is not just successful for today but in the longer time”, he said.

He said the lecture which is planned to be virtual event by 11 am has Sade Morgan, Corporate Affairs Director of Nigerian Breweries as guest speaker while Bekeme Masade Olowola, CEO of CSR in Action and Soromidayo George, director, corporate affairs and sustainability business (West Africa), Unilever Nigeria as discussants. Sunny Allison, executive chairman of CMC Logistics will be the chairman of the occasion.

Sobowale who said that the lecture is ICSAN contribution to societal growth further underscored the importance of the lecture to managers of big organisations and SMEs looking for survival in long time. “This is a lecture government officials should be interested to understand how companies can survive in a long run” to be able to employ people and pay tax.

According to experts, the objective of a sustainable business strategy is to make a positive impact on the environment and society. For businesses sustainability, managers of such businesses are also required to consider environmental and social factors in their business decisions and ensure that their operations today do not result to long term liabilities for the society.

Sobowale believes that the outcome of the lecture will go a long way in shaping public discourse and how businesses and organisations can plan their affairs and make sure that they live their footprint in the sands of time not just for today but for a long term.

He said a communiqué from the lecture will be made available to key stakeholders and SMEs to ensure lessons and actions are taken for sustainability of businesses.