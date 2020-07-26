Indomie Fan Club ‘Bright Minds’ app debuts on Google play store

Indomie Fan Club, the largest children fan club in Nigeria created by Dufil Prima Foods Plc, makers of Indomie Instant Noodles have launched a new child-centered educational app called Indomie Fan Club (IFC) Bright Mindsapp for its teeming members on Google Play Store.

Bright Minds, the newly launched app offers a curated collection of kid-friendly subjects and games exclusively for Indomie Fan Club (IFC) members. What makes the app unique is the substantial educational value it offers to kids, especially primary school-aged students.

Speaking on the app, Faith Joshua,National Coordinator of the club, explained that children’s education doesn’t have to stop as a result of the restriction of movement occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic. “The app is available on iPhone, iPad, and Android and will keep fan club members mind actively engaged outside the classroom. The great thing about the app is that it works offline, a necessity in Nigeria where internet access is not always available.”

Mrs. Faith Joshua noted that all fan club members will need a passcode to access the app after download. “When you launch Bright Minds, you can filter the app selections by recommended ages, classes, subject matter (e.g. mathematics, vocational aptitude, art, social studies, general science, etc.).”

Also speaking on the app, Tope Ashiwaju Group Public Relations and Event Manager, Dufil Prima Foods Plc, disclosed that as the children’s favourite brand, Indomie will continue to strive to ensure that the Nigerian child is happy by creating fun, excitement, bonding, and an enabling environment for them through the fan club.

“Indomie is a children-centric brand, and as such we will continue to support causes and activities that will help their development both mentally and physically and as well ensure that they are happy,” he said.