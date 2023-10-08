Illicit trade in Pharma Industry to top discussion at NECCI conference

Stakeholders in the health and related sectors will at Necci conference this year tackle illicit trade in the pharmaceutical industry.

In an increasingly interconnected world, the pharmaceutical industry faces a significant challenge: the rise of illicit trade, Counterfeit drugs, substandard medications, and unauthorized distribution pose serious risks to public health and safety.

As stakeholders in this critical sector, we must come together to combat this scourge effectively, organizer of Necci conference said Nkechi Ali-Balogun, founder and convener of the NECCI Public Relations Roundtable in a statement .

This year’s Necci conference scheduled for October 26 and 27 will highlight the role communication will play in curbing the flagrance of drug counterfeiting in the pharmaceutical industry.

Read also: Osinbajo leads discussion on Investor Relations in Nigeria at Necci roundtable October 26

According to a statement, the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, NPHDA, said that over 70 percent of medicines being dispensed in Nigeria were sub-standard. About 120,000 Africans die annually, according to Brazzaville Foundation. A lot of Nigerians have been hard hit by this menace. “According to medical experts, some of the health issues ranging from loss of sight and hearing defects as well as kidney and liver issues are caused by substandard drugs or abuse thereof. Many lives have been lost and some maimed for life”.

Read also: Government officials, investors chart economic growth in Nigeria at Necci Roundtable

Despite counterfeit medicines’ health and safety risks, public awareness of the prevalence and consequences of taking such drugs is lacking, the statement said. It further said that the 23rd episode of the roundtable, therefore seeks to advocate for radical and lasting interventions for this problem through strategic informational communication campaigns that focus on attitude change to curtail the global counterfeit medicines market and ensure public health and safety.

Read also: WHO certification puts Nigerian pharmaceutical industry in global watch

According to Nkechi Ali-Balogun, effective communication plays a pivotal role in addressing illicit trade within the pharmaceutical industry and collectively we can strategically educate our consumers through awareness campaigns.

She further added that public awareness campaigns can empower consumers to recognize counterfeit drugs and make informed choices. “By disseminating information through various channels—such as social media, radio, and community events we can raise awareness about the dangers of illicit pharmaceuticals and more importantly help to bring culprits to book”.

Read also:Pharmaceutical industry and economic health

She said that the fight against illicit trade in the pharmaceutical industry requires a multifaceted approach—one that combines communication, regulation, technology, and collaboration. “By working together, we can safeguard public health and ensure that patients receive safe and effective medications”, she said